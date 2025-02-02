Late Power Play Lifts Toledo Past Wheeling

February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers forward James Hardie

TOLEDO, OH - The Wheeling Nailers had some solid stretches of play, as they held a pair of leads in Sunday's game against the Toledo Walleye at Huntington Center. However, the Walleye didn't go away quietly in their home building, as they rallied back for a 6-3 win, which was decided on a power play goal with 4:14 on the clock. Nolan Moyle netted a hat trick for Toledo, while James Hardie registered his first goal and an assist as a Nailer.

The Nailers got off to a great start, as they tickled the twine twice in the first period. The opening goal came at the 14:04 mark. Matt Koopman launched a home-run pass from his own zone all the way to the offensive blueline, where he sent James Hardie on a breakaway. Hardie faked to his backhand and lifted his shot over sprawled out goaltender Carter Gylander. Wheeling struck again with 1:04 to go. Hardie battled the puck out of the right corner and into the right circle, where David Jankowski ripped a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the cage.

The middle frame belonged to Toledo, who evened the score with two tallies of its own. Carson Bantle netted the first Walleye goal of the match at the 9:46 mark, when he drove down the left side, crashed the net, and slid a backhander in along the ice. The equalizer came with 5:30 remaining. Brandon Hawkins' wrist shot sailed wide, but Nolan Moyle snagged the rebound and banked the puck in off of a Nailer.

Wheeling regained the lead in the early stages of the third period. Logan Pietila and Gabe Klassen put in strong work behind the net, and Matty De St. Phalle popped in a loose puck from the right side of the crease. Unfortunately, Toledo had multiple answers to that. Moyle notched his second of the night to tie the tilt, as he flew down the left side, then cut to the middle to chip a shot into the top-right corner of the goal. The Walleye received only two power plays all day, but their second one turned out to be enormous. as Brandon Kruse whizzed in a wrist shot from the right circle with 4:14 left in regulation. Tyler Spezia and Moyle tacked on empty netters to create a misleading 6-3 final score for the Walleye.

Carter Gylander picked up the win for Toledo, as he came away with 17 saves on 20 shots. Taylor Gauthier suffered the defeat for the Nailers, as he stopped 21 of the 25 shots he faced.

The Nailers will play one more road game on Friday night at 7:00 in Indy. Wheeling's next home game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday, February 8th at 7:10 against Reading. Fans will have the opportunity to meet two-time Stanley Cup Champion Kevin Stevens. The Nailers will also be wearing specialty jerseys that night. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

