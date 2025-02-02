K-Wings Take 2-Of-3, Fall at Heartlanders Sunday
February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (16-23-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell to the Iowa Heartlanders (23-14-4-3) Sunday at Xtream Arena, 4-1.
Iowa scored first at the 4:11 mark of the opening frame.
The Heartlanders notched two more goals in the second period, at the 11:45 and 18:04 marks, to make it 3-0.
Jon Martin (1) scored his first goal as a K-Wing to cut the deficit to two at the 15:30 mark. On the play, Collin Saccoman (11) sent a feed to Joe Arntsen (11) who skated down to the outside of the left circle and send a centering pass to Martin in the slot for the quick wrister finish.
Iowa added an empty-net goal with 2:37 remaining to seal the victory.
Ty Young (6-6-0-1) was strong in net, stopping 40 of 43 shots faced in defeat to establish a new career-high for saves. Kalamazoo went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
Kalamazoo heads back home for a pair against Iowa next weekend. The first game will be Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.
The K-Wings will host their third annual Black Excellence Celebration at the game, and it will also be a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 2, 2025
- Heartlanders Finish Weekend with a Home Win, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Sign Defenseman Benjamin Lindberg - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Shutout in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Oilers Shutout Americans for Sweep on Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Sweep Two Game Weekend in the North - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Take 2-Of-3, Fall at Heartlanders Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Heartbreaker in Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Tyler Brennan Stops 30 in 6-2 Win over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Sam Coatta Leads Bison to Win with Three-Point Game - Bloomington Bison
- Mariners Burned by Shorthanded Goal in Loss to Railers - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - February 2 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Former Royal Jacob Gaucher Makes NHL Debut with Flyers - Reading Royals
- Ryan Fanti Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Named to Outfront Business Excellence Award - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Sweep Four-Game Series against Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Icemen Sweep Pirates in Home-And-Home Series, Winning 6-3 Saturday - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Erase 2-0 Deficit and Beat Rapid City in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Oilers Treat Third-Largest ECHL Crowd to Thrilling Overtime Victory - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.