K-Wings Take 2-Of-3, Fall at Heartlanders Sunday

February 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (16-23-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell to the Iowa Heartlanders (23-14-4-3) Sunday at Xtream Arena, 4-1.

Iowa scored first at the 4:11 mark of the opening frame.

The Heartlanders notched two more goals in the second period, at the 11:45 and 18:04 marks, to make it 3-0.

Jon Martin (1) scored his first goal as a K-Wing to cut the deficit to two at the 15:30 mark. On the play, Collin Saccoman (11) sent a feed to Joe Arntsen (11) who skated down to the outside of the left circle and send a centering pass to Martin in the slot for the quick wrister finish.

Iowa added an empty-net goal with 2:37 remaining to seal the victory.

Ty Young (6-6-0-1) was strong in net, stopping 40 of 43 shots faced in defeat to establish a new career-high for saves. Kalamazoo went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Kalamazoo heads back home for a pair against Iowa next weekend. The first game will be Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings will host their third annual Black Excellence Celebration at the game, and it will also be a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light.

