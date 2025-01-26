Royals Push Point Streak to Eight Games, Fall to Stingrays in Overtime, 3-2

January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (17-19-5-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the South Carolina Stingrays (15-18-3-2) in overtime, 3-2, at North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, January 26th.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (5-2-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 15 saves on 18 shots faced while South Carolina's goaltender Seth Eisele (13-6-1) earned the win in goal with 24 saves on 26 shots faced.

South Carolina took a two-goal lead into the first intermission after goals from Erik Middendorf (15) at 4:56 and Charlie Combs (13) at 14:36 into play.

Reading answered back with goals from Sam Sedley (3) at 4:31 and Matt Miller (6) at 13:39 into the second period to tie the score heading into the third period, 2-2.

After a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime where Micah Miller (13) beat Purpura on a backhand shot 1:00 into the extra frame to earn South Carolina the second point.

The Royals improved their point streak to eight games (6-0-1-1) and all-time record against South Carolina to 16-17-4.

The Royals return home for a three-game home stand beginning with a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, February 1st at 7:00 PM and Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 PM. The home stand concludes against the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM.

