Blades Bust Ghost Pirates 6-0

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A complete effort on both ends of the ice lifted the Florida Everblades to a dominant 6-0 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates Sunday afternoon at Enmarket Arena. The offense, which scored two goals in each of the game's three periods, was led by the tandem of Jesse Lansdell and captain Oliver Chau. Lansdell scored two power-play goals, while Chau registered three points on a goal and two assists. Goaltender Cam Johnson turned in the Everblades' second straight shutout of the Ghost Pirates, picking up his league-leading fifth shutout of the season.

The team sitting atop the ECHL league standings got off to a flying start, scoring two goals in the first period and never looking back. Reece Newkirk struck seven minutes into game, registering his first goal in an Everblades sweater since joining the club before the current road trip. Lansdell doubled the lead with his ninth marker of the year, cashing in on the Blades' first power-play shift of the game. Florida outshot Savannah 12-4 en route to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Florida continued piling on the offense in the second period, adding two more goals to take a 4-0 lead. Anton Malmström extended the Everblades' advantage with his ninth goal of the season at the 7:40 mark, while Colin Theisen tacked on his 13th goal with five minutes left on the clock. The Blades dominated the shot count for a second straight period, claiming a 13-5 edge in the middle stanza.

Chau, who assisted on the Newkirk and Malmström goals, made it a three-point night, as the Blades captain picked up his 12th goal of the season to make it 5-0 with just over four minutes left in the game. Lansdell's second power-play goal, his 10th of the year, closed out the scoring at 6-0 with two minutes to play.

In goal, Johnson turned aside all 19 shots he faced, improving to 21-3-1-1 on the season, while former Everblade Evan Cormier stopped 28 of 34 shots for Savannah.

With a 2-1 road trip in their arsenal, the Everblades will return to The Swamp on Friday, January 31 for a meeting with the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:30 p.m., the first of a three-game set between the clubs that moves to Orlando for games on Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2. Friday's game will be Affiliation Night as the Blades pay tribute to our new NHL affiliate, the St. Louis Blues. The Everblades will don specialty uniforms that will be made available by auction. Fans can take advantage of a special 239 Friday deal and pickup up two tickets, a souvenir program and two pretzels for the special price of $39. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

BLADES BITS

With a second shutout in as many games, the Everblades now have seven shutouts on the season, which is tied with the Indy Fuel for the ECHL lead. Cam Johnson's fifth shutout tops all ECHL netminders. No other goaltender in the league has more than three.

Florida last posted back-to-back shutouts in games three and four versus Adirondack in the 2024 Kelly Cup Eastern Conference Finals. In the regular season, the Everblades last turned in consecutive shutouts back in 2015-16, with current assistant coach Anthony Peters logging the first clean sheet on November 25 against Colorado. The 2015-16 team accomplished that feat twice thanks to Peters and Daniel Altshuller, who is currently employed as a corporate attorney in Boston.

Reece Newkirk scored his first goal with the Everblades, connecting in his third game with the club. Prior to joining the Blades on January 24, the former fifth-round pick of the NHL's New York Islanders collected three points in 17 games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. He also added an assist for a two-point game.

With a three-point effort, Oliver Chau snapped a three-game string without a point. Chau scored a third-period goal and registered a pair of assists on the Everblades' first two markers. The Blades' captain picked up his first multi-assist performance and now has seven multi-point games including a pair of three-point showings.

Jesse Lansdell's two power-play goals gave him a pair of multi-goal games and five multi-point contests on the season.

