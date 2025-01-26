Bison Suffer Loss in Kalamazoo

January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Bloomington Bison lost in a high-scoring matchup to the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday afternoon by a 6-3 margin at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo opened an eventful first period with a goal 3:13 in. Luc Salem scored his second of the season from Ben Berard and Max Humitz. With a power play, the Wings added another at 5:16. Zach Okabe tallied his ninth of the season from Quinn Preston and Ben Berard. Following the goal, Brian Wilson was pulled in favor of Yaniv Perets. At 12:16, the Bison showed life with a power play strike from Carter Berger. The defenseman fired a shot from the point for his fifth of the year that went unassisted. While playing 4-on-4, the Wings regained their two-goal with 2:41 remaining. Josh Bloom scored his seventh of the season from Preston. Just :37 later, Connor Lockhart scored on the backdoor to bring the Bison within one goal. His ninth of the year came from Ryan Siedem and Berger. The period closed with the Wings leading 3-2 and outshooting Bloomington 12-9.

The Bison brought heavy pressure in the second period and outshot the Wings 14-4. The period showed no scoring and brought the teams into the third with a one-goal contest.

3:11 into the third, Kalamazoo extended their lead with another power play goal. Zach Berzolla registered his first of the year from Preston and Jon Martin. Later in the period and with the Bison net empty, Zach Okabe scored his 10th of the year from Collin Saccoman and Preston. The goal was scored at 17:23 and gave the Wings a 5-2 lead. With 1:10 remaining, Thomas Stewart blasted a slap shot that deflected into the net for his third of the season. The goal was assisted by Lockhart and Kohei Sato to move the Bison within two. With the Bison net empty again, Saccoman sealed the Wings victory with a goal from Preston and Bloom. His fourth of the year was scored with nine seconds left and completed the scoring at 6-3.

Wilson started the game and stopped four of six shots. Perets took the loss with 15 saves on 17 shots. Ty Young was victorious in net with 25 saves. The Bison outshot the Wings 28-25 and went 1-for-7 on the power play while going 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Bison continue their nine-game road trip Friday against the Atlanta Gladiators. Faceoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Single-game pricing starts as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.