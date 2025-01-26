Late Break Goes Kansas City's Way

January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV - Hockey is a game of bounces, and Sunday afternoon's game between the Wheeling Nailers and Kansas City Mavericks at WesBanco Arena came down to that very scenario. With 11:57 left in the third period, Kansas City's Max Andreev took advantage of a bounce and delivered the winning goal in a 3-1 score in favor of the visitors. Jordan Martel netted the lone goal on the power play for the Nailers.

Neither team was able to get onto the scoreboard during the first period, as Wheeling outshot Kansas City, 12-7. The Nailers finally broke through with the opening strike during a power play at the 8:31 mark of the middle frame. The scenario was a 5-on-3 for Wheeling, as Daniel Amesbury received a major penalty and an ejection, then Casey Carreau tossed a puck out of play for delay of game. On the goal, Kyle Jackson slid a pass over to Jordan Martel, who bombed a one-timer into the top-right corner of the twine from the top of the left circle. 32 seconds after the penalty expired, the Mavericks tied the tilt. Landon McCallum sliced his way through the defense and loaded a shot into the bottom-right portion of the net.

The game was as tight as could be, as the score stayed deadlocked until the 8:03 mark of the third period, when one break made the difference. Unfortunately, that break went in favor of the Mavericks. An offensive blueline turnover by the Nailers led Kansas City in the other direction. Taylor Gauthier dove out of his crease to try to poke the puck away, but missed, and Max Andreev shoveled a shot into the vacant goal. Cade Borchardt added an empty netter in the closing minutes to complete the 3-1 Mavericks win.

Victor Ostman picked up the victory in goal for Kansas City, as he made 23 saves on 24 shots. Taylor Gauthier suffered the defeat for Wheeling, despite thwarting 35 of the 37 shots he faced.

The Nailers will play their next four games on the road, starting in Cincinnati on Friday night at 7:35. Wheeling's next home game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday, February 8th at 7:10. Fans will have the opportunity to meet two-time Stanley Cup Champion Kevin Stevens. The Nailers will also be wearing specialty jerseys that night. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

