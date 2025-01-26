Knight Monsters Lose Series to Fort Wayne at Home

January 26, 2025

Tahoe Knight Monsters forward Jake McGrew shoots against the Fort Wayne Komets

STATELINE, NV- The Knight Monsters couldn't contain the Fort Wayne Komets on Sunday, falling 6-1 in a physical bout to close out the series. Jett Jones scored an early power play goal, but it wasn't enough as the Komets scored five unanswered and didn't look back.

The first period featured fast and furious action at both ends, with both squads carding multiple high danger scoring chances. The Komets started the scoring just two minutes in on a rebound chance potted home by Kirill Tyutayev. But Tahoe responded on the power play with a Jett Jones deflection goal to tie up the game at one.

The Komets would score a power play goal of their own a few minutes later as Kyle Mayhew ripped a shot past VIkman to make it 2-1. FW netminder Brett Brochu was the star of the frame, making 10 of 11 saves including a few grade-A stops late in the period.

But things got worse for Tahoe in the second.

The Komets struck twice, with a Noah Ganske shot just a minute in and an Odeen Tufto tap-in with four minutes left in the frame. And the buzzer sounded to close out the period with Tahoe behind 4-1.

FW would add two more in the third to increase their lead to 6-1, and the final buzzer would sound on a series loss for the Knight Monsters, their first since mid-December against Utah.

Tahoe remains atop the mountain division with a 25-13-2-1 record heading into a heavyweight set against the Kansas City Mavericks on the road. The series begins on Wednesday, January 29 with puck drop scheduled for 6:00 pm.

