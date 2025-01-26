Game Day #37 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Maine Mariners

January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, MAINE - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners begin a four-game series this afternoon, with the first of the four games taking place in Portland, Maine.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#19 Israel Mianscum: The forward returned to action Friday night after missing the previous 27 games with a lower-body injury. He played on the fourth line but still managed to make his presence felt in the offensive zone. In nine games this season, he has 2-5-7 totals.

#32 Morgan Adams-Moisan: "Captain Morgan" hit the 10-goal mark for the season with two goals on Friday night. He is increasingly becoming the team's "deflection specialist," with both his goals on Friday being scored via deflections. He also continues to be a physical presence on the ice.

#9 Nicolas Guay: Like Mianscum, he also made his return to the lineup on Friday. Although not registering a point in the game, he made his mark in the offensive zone and played on the second power play unit as well.

Players to watch for the Maine Mariners:

#4 Wyllum Deveaux: The Mariners' newly minted captain is not necessarily an offensive threat, but that's not to say he's someone the Lions don't have to be mindful of when he's around the net. When the teams last played one another, the forward scored the winning goal in overtime.

#11 Lynden McCallum: Acquired by the Mariners in a three-way trade that included Patrick Guay, the forward seems to be having a tough time adjusting to playing for Maine. In three games against the Lions while still with the (Dallas Stars affiliate) Idaho Steelheads he failed to register a point. However, he has reached the 20-point mark this season.

#30 Ryan Bischel: The goaltender is the best among the Mariners three netminders, winning 11 of the 19 games he has appeared in this season with a 2.96 goals-against average. He was in nets when the Lions and Mariners last faced off against one another.

Game Two of the four-game series between the Lions and Mariners will be on Wednesday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

