ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Norfolk's Iverson fined, suspended

Norfolk's Keegan Iverson has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #555, Norfolk at Adirondack, on Jan. 25.

Iverson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 17:45 of the third period.

Iverson will miss Norfolk's games at Adirondack (Jan. 26 and Jan. 29) and vs. South Carolina (Jan. 31).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Tahoe's Kapcheck fined, suspended

Tahoe's Brennan Kapcheck has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #565, Fort Wayne at Tahoe, on Jan. 25.

Kapcheck is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 19:58 of the second period.

Kapcheck will miss Tahoe's games vs. Fort Wayne (Jan. 26) and at Kansas City (Jan. 29).

Wheeling's Quercia fined, suspended

Wheeling's Matthew Quercia has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #568, Kansas City at Wheeling, on Jan. 25.

Quercia is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 16:16 of the second period.

Quercia will miss Wheeling's game vs. Kansas City today (Jan. 26).

