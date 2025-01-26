Americans Fall to Rapid City 8-4

January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Rapid City, South Dakota - The Allen Americans (10-21-7-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, closed out a two-game series on Saturday night against the Rapid City Rush (12-20-4-3) and it was Rapid City coming up victorious with an 8-4 win at the Monument in South Dakota.

Rapid City had an offensive explosion with eight goals through the first two periods of play which included a hat trick from Rapid City forward Ryan Wagner, with his 14th, 15th and 16th goals of the season. The first hat trick scored against the Americans this year. The eight goals through two periods of play is the most against Allen this season through 40 minutes of action. Ryan Wagner and Charles Martin each with four-point games.

With the loss, the Americans dropped into eighth place in the Mountain Division. The Americans have lost seven straight games. Anson Thornton started the game for Allen and was pulled after five goals on 15 shots. Dylan Wells, in relief, stopped 21 of 24 shots.

The two teams meet again next week with three games at Credit Union of Texas Event Center beginning on Wednesday night. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars:

1. RC - R. Wagner

2. RC - C. Martin

3. RC - C. Propp

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.