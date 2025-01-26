Komets Down Knight Monsters 6-1
January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
In the rubber match of the weekend series with Tahoe, the Komets took down the Knight Monsters by a final score of 6-1.
In the first period, Kirill Tyutyayev scored his first of the season at 1:57 with assists from Jack Dugan and Jack Gorniak to give the Komets a 1-0 lead. Tahoe quickly erased the deficit with a Jett Jones power-play goal at 6:12. The Komets reclaimed the lead with a Kyle Mayhew power-play tally at 11:21 from Dugan and Odeen Tufto.
After the first intermission, Noah Ganske claimed his first goal of the season at 1:01 of the second period. Tufto and Dugan connected on goal at 16:08 to give the Komets a 4-1 lead after forty minutes.
In the final frame of the three-game weekend, Ethen Keppen scored at 8:26 as Dugan received credit for his fourth assist, and Brannon McManus found the back of the net at 14:46 to end the scoring. Brett Brochu made 25 saves in the victory.
