ECHL Transactions - January 26

January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 26, 2025:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kansas City:

Chase Brand, F (from Adirondack)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Benjamin Lindberg, D activated from reserve

delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve

add Kabore Dunn, D activated from reserve

delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve

delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Brayden Hislop, D activated from reserve

delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Jay Keranen, D activated from reserve

delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve

delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve

add Marko Reifenberger, F activated from reserve

delete Jaden Shields, D placed on reserve

delete Justin Young, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Tanner Schachle, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Gage Alexander, G activated from reserve

delete Keith Petruzzelli, G placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Brandon Saigeon F activated from reserve

add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve

delete Connor Lovie, D placed on reserve

delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Dean Loukus, F activated from reserve

add Jamie Engelbert, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve

delete Jace Isley, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Stephen Calisti, D activated from reserve 1/25

delete Colin Swoyer, D placed on reserve 1/2

Utah:

add Adam Berg, F activated from reserve 1/25

delete Luke Manning, F placed on reserve 1/25

Wheeling:

add Isaac Belliveau, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

add Dakota Seaman, F activated from reserve

delete Cole Cameron, D placed on reserve

delete Matt Quercia, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

