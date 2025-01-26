ECHL Transactions - January 26
January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 26, 2025:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kansas City:
Chase Brand, F (from Adirondack)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Benjamin Lindberg, D activated from reserve
delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve
add Kabore Dunn, D activated from reserve
delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve
delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
add Brayden Hislop, D activated from reserve
delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Jay Keranen, D activated from reserve
delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve
delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve
add Marko Reifenberger, F activated from reserve
delete Jaden Shields, D placed on reserve
delete Justin Young, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Tanner Schachle, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve
Reading:
add Gage Alexander, G activated from reserve
delete Keith Petruzzelli, G placed on reserve
Savannah:
add Brandon Saigeon F activated from reserve
add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve
delete Connor Lovie, D placed on reserve
delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Dean Loukus, F activated from reserve
add Jamie Engelbert, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve
delete Jace Isley, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
add Stephen Calisti, D activated from reserve 1/25
delete Colin Swoyer, D placed on reserve 1/2
Utah:
add Adam Berg, F activated from reserve 1/25
delete Luke Manning, F placed on reserve 1/25
Wheeling:
add Isaac Belliveau, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
add Dakota Seaman, F activated from reserve
delete Cole Cameron, D placed on reserve
delete Matt Quercia, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
