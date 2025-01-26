Kris Myllari Returned to the Orlando Solar Bears from the Belleville Senators

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Sunday (Jan. 26) the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL) have returned veteran defenseman Kris Myllari to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Myllari, 27, has appeared in 29 games this season with Florida and Orlando, tallying 11 points (2g-9a) and two points in three games in the AHL with the Belleville Senators. Myllari enjoyed career-highs in goals (11), assists (37), and points (48) while captaining the Allen Americans last season and was selected to the ECHL All-Star Classic. In 304 ECHL games over five seasons with Utah, Kanas City, Allen, Florida, and Orlando, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenseman has recorded 126 points (32g-94a).

Prior to his professional career, Myllari attended Penn State University, playing in four seasons for the Nittany Lions from 2016-2020. In 149 games, Myllari racked up 62 points (19g-43a) and helped his team to two Big Ten Championships. During the 2016-17 season, Myllari was named to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team.

