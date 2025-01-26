Knight Monsters Respond Against Fort Wayne With Shutout Win

STATELINE, NV- Jordan Papirny is unstoppable.

The Knight Monsters netminder carded his second straight shutout against the Fort Wayne Komets, making 28 saves and leading Tahoe to a 2-0 victory.

The first period began with a bang as Artur Cholach fired a missile past FW netminder Connor Ungar for his 6th goal of the season to open the scoring. It was his first goal since December 15 against the Utah Grizzlies.

Papirny stopped all 12 shots he saw in the first, including a barrage of Komets attacks late in the frame.

He would continue his sharp play in the second, making six saves in a scoreless frame for both teams. But while the Knight Monsters were unable to find the back of the net, they had three separate breakaways by Jake Johnson, Isaac Johnson, and Jake McGrew, all of which were stonewalled by Ungar.

In the third, while clinging to a 1-0 lead, the Knight Monsters penalty kill was tested three separate times. And they excelled, dominating the defensive zone and keeping the Komets to the perimeter. Throughout the game, Tahoe went five-for-five on the PK to win the special teams battle.

Midway through the third period, Tahoe's power play executed with a Luke Adam one-timer goal to double the lead and add a massive insurance marker.

The buzzer would sound on a 2-0 win for Tahoe in what was an excellent response after losing in game one of the series. Now they are on the hunt for a series win in game three on Sunday at 3pm. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

