Bliss Gets Game Winner as Toledo Splits Series with Iowa

January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Iowa Heartlanders on Paws & Pucks night at the Huntington Center with a final score of 4-2.

How it Happened:

Leading the attack for the Walleye was the second line of Carson Bantle, Sam Craggs, and Brandon Kruse. Protecting the blue line was newcomer Bobby Russell and Tanner Palocsik. In-between the pipes was Jan Bednar.

Another matchup with Iowa means another game with high intensity and heavy physicality which consumed much of the game.

The first period was scoreless on both sides as Iowa favored in SOG 13-7.

It wasn't until 18:29 of the 2nd period when the scoreless tie was broken. Walleye forward, Carson Bantle sent the fish flying and put Toledo on the board. Dalton Messina had the primary assist while Josh Nodler tallied the secondary assist.

Toledo got rocking in the 3rd after a series of Iowa penalties and the Fish got two goals back-to-back.

Brandon Hawkins put the Fish up 2-0 with a power play goal at 5:37, with Nolan Moyle and Jalen Smereck tallying the apples.

Trenton Bliss added another 25 seconds later to give them a 3-goal lead, Nolan Moyle and Jalen Smereck again assisted the goal.

Iowa got their first on the night at 12:05 to make it a 3-1 game, and added another at 13:16 on the power play to make it a 1-goal game.

Toledo sealed the deal with an empty-netter by Brandon Hawkins to give the Walleye a 4-2 win!

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - T. Bliss (GWG)

2. TOL - C. Bantle (1G)

3. TOL - N. Moyle (2A)

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will remain at home to take on division rival Fort Wayne Komets on Friday, January 31 for Mental Health Awareness night. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

