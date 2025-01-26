Grizzlies Score Seven Second Period Goals in 9-3 Win

January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies scored 8 unanswered goals over the final 40 minutes of regulation as eight players had 2 or more points in a convincing 9-3 victory over the Wichita Thunder in front of a crowd of 6540 at Maverik Center.

Cole Fonstad scored on the first shot of the contest 49 seconds in to give Utah a 1-0 lead. Wichita responded with three unanswered first period goals as Tyler Jette tied the game 6:58 in. Jay Dickman gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead 14:22 in. Dickman added a power play goal 18:59 in to extend Wichita' lead to 3-1.

Early in the second period Utah's Derek Daschke scored from the left wing on a power play 2:38 in. The Grizzlies scored their second power play of the night on Bryan Yoon's sixth goal of the campaign 5:06 in. 29 seconds later Craig Armstrong scored the eventual game winner for his sixth goal of the season. Utah's Andrew Nielsen fought Wichita's Declan Smith 6:35 into the second period. Utah extended the lead to 5-3 when Fonstad scored his second of the night 9:11 into the period. Wichita goaltender Samuel St-Hilaire was pulled with the score 5-3 as he stopped 9 of 14 in his pro debut.

Reed Lebster scored 9:51 in against Wichita goaltender Trevor Gorusch to make it a 6-3 game. Cooper Jones extended Utah's lead with his first goal in a Grizzlies uniform 14:29 in. Andrew Nielsen completed the Gordie Howe Hat Trick as he scored from the left wing 16:35 in to give Utah an 8-3 lead. Utah outshot Wichita 23 to 10 in the second period and 37 to 29 in the contest.

The seven goals in the second period broke a team record for goals in a single period. Utah had 6 goals vs Chicago on November 13, 1995 with the Grizzlies were in the International Hockey League.

Eight Grizzlies players had 2 or more points in the contest. Utah captain Mick Messner scored his ninth of the season 4:18 into the third period to complete the scoring. Messner had 1 goal and 2 assists. Derek Daschke, Cooper Jones and Andrew Nielsen each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Keaton Mastrodonato and Neil Shea each had 3 assists. Cole Fonstad scored two goals and Chad Hillebrand had 2 assists.

Vinny Duplessis earned his third victory in net for Utah as he stopped 26 of 29.

The rubber match of the three-game series is on Monday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Andrew Nielsen (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 fight, +2, 3 shots.

2. Cole Fonstad (Utah) - 2 goals.

3. Mick Messner (Utah) 1 goal, 2 assists, +1, 2 shots.

