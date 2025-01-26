Heartlanders Fight Back After Walleye's Power-Play Chances, But Fall, 4-2
January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Toledo, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders scored twice in the third to make it a one-goal game, but the Toledo Walleye scored an empty-net goal and bested the Heartlanders, 4-2, Sunday at Huntington Center. The Walleye were given two five-on-three power plays in a 30-second span in the third period and scored on them both to make it 3-0.
Yuki Miura scored a toe-drag goal with 7:55 left in the third on Iowa's 27th shot to finally break Jan Bednar (win, 31 saves). Next, a minute later on Iowa's next shot, Gavin Hain spun in his seventh of the season on a shot from the left circle on the power play.
Brandon Hawkins scored his second of the night into an empty net to put the game away.
Carson Bantle scored with 1:31 left in the second to open the scoring. Bantle waited for a cross-slot pass from Dalton Messina and snuck it in.
Kyle McClellan took the loss despite 24 saves.
The Heartlanders are home three times next weekend Jan. 31 - Feb. 2 against the Kalamazoo Wings. Friday at 7:00 p.m. is Educator Appreciation Night, presented by MidWestOne Bank. Saturday at 6:00 p.m. is Women in Sports Night, presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission. The Heartlanders host the Wings Sunday at 3:00 p.m.; join the team on the ice for a postgame skate, pres. by the Family Dental Center.
