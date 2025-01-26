Smirnov's Late Third Period Goal Gives Norfolk a Sunday Victory

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Norfolk Admirals took on the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon for the seventh time in the regular season. After Adirondack handled their business the night prior, it would be Norfolk who skated away with a thrilling 4-2 victory.

Brandon Osmundson, who skated in his 100th pro game on Saturday, started the scoring for the Admirals on Sunday. He stripped James Marooney of the puck on neutral-ice, and shot it through the five-hole of Colby Muise to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead.

Osmundson now has goals in four-straight games.

Former teammates in the SPHL last season with Pensacola, Sean Gulka and Spencer Kennedy, engaged on an instant classic of a fight in the first period. Both received misconducts for fighting prior to the face-off.

In the second period, the Admirals got their first power play of the series and cashed in. Defenseman Graham Sward scored his first professional goal at 12:38 with assists going to Stepan Timofeyev and Carson Musser.

Admirals goaltender Kristian Stead was starting in his eighth game of the season and made 17 saves on 17 shots through two periods.

In the third period, Grant Loven turned the game around for Adirondack with two goals (5:21) and (8:44). Five minutes later, Denis Smirnov would score a power play goal for Norfolk to give the Admirals the lead.

Brady Fleurent would score an empty-net goal to seal it for Norfolk.

The Admirals finished the day with 25 shots and went 3-for-4 on the power play.

SENTARA THREE STARTS OF THE GAME

Denis Smirnov (NOR) (game-winning goal)

Grant Loven (ADK) (2 goals)

Graham Sward (NOR) (first professional goal)

WHAT'S NEXT

The Admirals will have the next two days off then conclude the regular season portion of their schedule against Adirondack with a Wednesday night matchup at 7:00 PM.

