Komets' Win Streak Ends at Six
January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
In game two of the three-game series against Tahoe, the Knight Monsters ended the Komet's six-game win streak with a 2-0 win.
The only goal of the first period was scored at 6:23 by Artur Cholach. After a scoreless second period, Tahoe's Luke Adam scored on a power play at 10:12 of the third period to make it 2-0. The Komets could not rally as Connor Ungar was tagged with the loss, making 26 saves.
The Komets did not capitalize on five power plays, while the Knight Monsters went 1 of 2 on the man advantage.
