Komets' Win Streak Ends at Six

January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







In game two of the three-game series against Tahoe, the Knight Monsters ended the Komet's six-game win streak with a 2-0 win.

The only goal of the first period was scored at 6:23 by Artur Cholach. After a scoreless second period, Tahoe's Luke Adam scored on a power play at 10:12 of the third period to make it 2-0. The Komets could not rally as Connor Ungar was tagged with the loss, making 26 saves.

The Komets did not capitalize on five power plays, while the Knight Monsters went 1 of 2 on the man advantage.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.