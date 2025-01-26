Mariners Settle for Two-Win Threekend

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners fell to the Trois-Rivieres Lions by a final score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Lions captain and former Mariner Morgan Adams-Moisan netted a pair of goals for the visitors.

Adams-Moisan got the scoring started with a goal at 5:25 of the opening period, tipping Wyatt McLeod's screen shot through traffic past Ryan Bischel. The Mariners answered with a deflection goal of their own at 8:58 when Nick Jermain redirected Michael Underwood's drive to tie it up. The Lions outshot Maine 9-1 in the opening period, but it was a 1-1 game through 20 minutes.

Adams-Moisan broke the tie with his second goal of the game at 6:09 of the second period, beating Bischel with a wrister in the slot. At 15:57 of the middle frame, just after the end of a power play, the Lions took a two-goal lead on a goal by Anthony Beauregard, who capitalized after the Mariners failed to clear the zone.

The Lions went up 4-1 with just under six minutes left in the third on Alex Beaucage's unassisted drive down the right wing. Maine got back within two with 1:55 left on a goal from Lynden McCallum, but couldn't get any closer.

The Mariners (16-19-3-0) and Lions play three games next week in Trois-Rivieres starting Wednesday night at 7 PM. The Mariners return to home ice on Sunday, February 2nd at 3 PM against Worcester for "Groundhog Day," and a chance to clinch the VIP Rivalry Cup. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

