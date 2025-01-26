Lions Win 4-2 in Portland, Maine

January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Portland, Maine - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières returned to winning ways in Portland on Sunday afternoon with a 4-2 victory over the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners.

The Lions seemed to have their skating legs more so than did the Mariners at the start of the first period. Trois-Rivières captain Morgan Adams-Moisan opened the scoring at the 5:25 mark with his third goal in two games. Just over three minutes later former Lion and now Mariner Nick Jermain deflected a shot to even the score at 1-1. It turned out to be the only shot that Lions' netminder Zachary Émond faced in the first 20 minutes of play.

Lions' captain Adams-Moisan regained his team's lead in the second period with his second goal of the game at 6:09. Trois-Rivières' Anthony Beauregard then increased the lead to 3-1 when he scored with a big-time shot at 15:57. At the opposite end of the ice goaltender Émond stopped all six shots he faced.

The Mariners buzzed around the Lions' net in the third period, but it turned out to be Trois-Rivières' Alex Beaucage who scored at 14:34 to give the Lions a 4-1 lead. With less than two minutes remaining in the game the Mariners were able to narrow the gap to 4-2, but it was too little too late, and the Lions left New England with a valuable two points.

The Lions and Mariners will play the second game of their four-game series on Wednesday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

