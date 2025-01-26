Grant Loven Scores Twice in 4-2 Loss to Admirals
January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Grant Loven scored twice for the Adirondack Thunder, but it wasn't enough as the Norfolk Admirals came away with a 4-2 victory in front of over 4,000 fans at Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday evening.
Brandon Osmundson opened the scoring just 1:57 into the game after a defensive zone turnover by Adirondack. Osmundson took the puck in alone and beat goaltender Colby Muise for his 14th of the season, unassisted. The Admirals took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
In the second period, Graham Sward sent a wrist shot over the shoulder of Colby Muise on the power play for a 2-0 lead. Stepan Timofeyev and Carson Musser were awarded assists on Sward's first of the year at 13:28. Norfolk took the two-goal lead into the final period.
Grant Loven scored back-to-back goals in the third period to tie the game at two. Loven's first of the game and second of the year came 5:21 into the third period as he tapped in an Andre Ghantous pass by the pads of goaltender Kristian Stead and Adirondack trailed 2-1.
Loven's second of the game and third of the year came on the power play as he deflected a Ryan Wheeler shot into the net at 8:44 of the third. Wheeler and Andre Ghantous once again were credited with assists to tie the game 2-2.
Norfolk took advantage of a power play to take a 3-2 lead courtesy of Denis Smirnov at 13:41 of the third period off a pass from Brady Fleurent for the eventual game winner. Norfolk added an empty-net goal in the 4-2 victory.
The Thunder return home Wednesday against the Norfolk Admirals!;
Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder goaltender Colby Muise
