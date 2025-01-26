Grant Loven Scores Twice in 4-2 Loss to Admirals

January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder goaltender Colby Muise

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder goaltender Colby Muise(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - Grant Loven scored twice for the Adirondack Thunder, but it wasn't enough as the Norfolk Admirals came away with a 4-2 victory in front of over 4,000 fans at Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday evening.

Brandon Osmundson opened the scoring just 1:57 into the game after a defensive zone turnover by Adirondack. Osmundson took the puck in alone and beat goaltender Colby Muise for his 14th of the season, unassisted. The Admirals took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

In the second period, Graham Sward sent a wrist shot over the shoulder of Colby Muise on the power play for a 2-0 lead. Stepan Timofeyev and Carson Musser were awarded assists on Sward's first of the year at 13:28. Norfolk took the two-goal lead into the final period.

Grant Loven scored back-to-back goals in the third period to tie the game at two. Loven's first of the game and second of the year came 5:21 into the third period as he tapped in an Andre Ghantous pass by the pads of goaltender Kristian Stead and Adirondack trailed 2-1.

Loven's second of the game and third of the year came on the power play as he deflected a Ryan Wheeler shot into the net at 8:44 of the third. Wheeler and Andre Ghantous once again were credited with assists to tie the game 2-2.

Norfolk took advantage of a power play to take a 3-2 lead courtesy of Denis Smirnov at 13:41 of the third period off a pass from Brady Fleurent for the eventual game winner. Norfolk added an empty-net goal in the 4-2 victory.

The Thunder return home Wednesday against the Norfolk Admirals!;

Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.