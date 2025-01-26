Mavericks Defeat Nailers 3-1, Powered by Late Surge

January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Wheeling, WV - The Kansas City Mavericks secured a 3-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers on Monday night at WesBanco Arena, riding a strong third period.

After a scoreless first period, Wheeling struck first in the second period at 8:31, with Jordan Martel scoring, assisted by Kyle Jackson and Isaac Belliveau. The Mavericks tied the game at 10:28 on a goal by Landon McCallum, assisted by Justin MacPherson and Nolan Sullivan.

The Mavericks broke the deadlock in the third period when Max Andreev scored at 8:03, giving Kansas City a 2-1 lead. Cade Borchardt added an insurance goal at 18:50, assisted by Casey Carreau, to seal the win.

Victor Ostman delivered an excellent performance in net for the Mavericks, stopping 23 of 24 shots, while Wheeling's goaltender, Julian Castor, faced 38 shots and made 35 saves.

The Mavericks return to action on Wednesday at home, beginning a series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

