Mavericks Defeat Nailers 3-1, Powered by Late Surge
January 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Wheeling, WV - The Kansas City Mavericks secured a 3-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers on Monday night at WesBanco Arena, riding a strong third period.
After a scoreless first period, Wheeling struck first in the second period at 8:31, with Jordan Martel scoring, assisted by Kyle Jackson and Isaac Belliveau. The Mavericks tied the game at 10:28 on a goal by Landon McCallum, assisted by Justin MacPherson and Nolan Sullivan.
The Mavericks broke the deadlock in the third period when Max Andreev scored at 8:03, giving Kansas City a 2-1 lead. Cade Borchardt added an insurance goal at 18:50, assisted by Casey Carreau, to seal the win.
Victor Ostman delivered an excellent performance in net for the Mavericks, stopping 23 of 24 shots, while Wheeling's goaltender, Julian Castor, faced 38 shots and made 35 saves.
The Mavericks return to action on Wednesday at home, beginning a series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 26, 2025
- Knight Monsters Lose Series to Fort Wayne at Home - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Komets Down Knight Monsters 6-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mavericks Defeat Nailers 3-1, Powered by Late Surge - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bliss Gets Game Winner as Toledo Splits Series with Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Heartlanders Fight Back After Walleye's Power-Play Chances, But Fall, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Royals Push Point Streak to Eight Games, Fall to Stingrays in Overtime, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Late Break Goes Kansas City's Way - Wheeling Nailers
- Lions Win 4-2 in Portland, Maine - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Take Down Bison, Preston Tallies Five Assists - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blades Bust Ghost Pirates 6-0 - Florida Everblades
- Smirnov's Late Third Period Goal Gives Norfolk a Sunday Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Grant Loven Scores Twice in 4-2 Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Pick up 3-2 OT Win over Reading Royals - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bison Suffer Loss in Kalamazoo - Bloomington Bison
- Mariners Settle for Two-Win Threekend - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - January 26 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Kris Myllari Returned to the Orlando Solar Bears from the Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day #37 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Maine Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Respond Against Fort Wayne With Shutout Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Komets' Win Streak Ends at Six - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizzlies Score Seven Second Period Goals in 9-3 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall to Rapid City 8-4 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Defeat Nailers 3-1, Powered by Late Surge
- Kansas City Dominates Wheeling with 7-1 Victory
- Mavericks Fall Short in Wheeling Despite Record-Breaking Performances
- Mavericks Dominate Rapid City 5-1 on Top Gun/Military Appreciation Night
- Jake McLaughlin Reassigned to Kansas City