Rox Offense Explodes Early, Hangs 14 Runs on Minot

July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









Andrew Savage of the St. Cloud Rox

MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (21-17) raced past the Minot Hot Tots (12-26) by a 14-8 score on Sunday, July 7th. The Rox have taken each of the last three matchups from Minot and are off to a 3-2 start in the second half.

St. Cloud got the ball rolling offensively with nine runs in the first three innings. Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) fired the opening salvo with his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot in the second inning. Two more Rox runs came home in the same frame, as Andrew Savage (Pepperdine University) roped a single into left field. The onslaught continued with a six-run third inning that opened with an RBI single from Hanson. Savage then smacked another single to put the Rox ahead by a 6-0 count. Finally, Kaden Amundson (Nicholls State University) doubled ahead of a Jaylen Ziegler (Des Moines Area Community College) single, extending the Rox lead to nine.

The Rox would add two more runs in the fourth inning to take a lead of 11-0. St. Cloud starting pitcher Phil Brennaman (University of Louisiana Lafayette) allowed for that lead with four shutout innings to start the ballgame. Brennaman finished the evening with six strikeouts in five innings to pick up his third win of the season. After he departed, the Rox tacked on two runs in the sixth, as Savage singled home another run after Camden Kaufman (Des Moines Area Community College) doubled for his first hit with the Rox. The Rox would add one last tally in the ninth to reach the 14-run plateau.

Eight different Rox hitters came around to score a run during Sunday's win. Hanson scored three while also walking twice and collecting two hits. Kaufman brought in three more and walked two times as well. Two of St. Cloud's catchers, Amundson and Savage, each drove in three runs, with Savage recording three hits and walking once.

