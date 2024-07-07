A Game of Firsts - Chucks Dismantle Rafters

July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks took game one of the home-and-home series against the Rafters today, 20-3. It is a new season high in runs scored for the Chucks.

Edwin Alicea Made his sixth start of the season and picked up the win, throwing a season-high eight strikeouts across 5.0 innings. He only allowed three runs and walked no batters.

It was a game of debuts as David Morrisey (Eastern Florida State) and Ben Lee (UW-Whitewater) both made their first appearances on the mound. Morrisey took over in relief of Alicea and went 3.0 innings, striking out two and allowing no hits and no runs. Lee pitched in just the ninth and struck out one, also allowing no runs and no hits.

The Woodchucks scored at least two runs in every inning besides the ninth. They had a six-run first inning. After loading the bases, Colin Bruggemann (Oklahoma State) earned his first RBI when he was hit by a pitch that allowed Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi) to score, to make things 1-0.

Max Soliz Jr. went 5-5 with two home runs, a double, and two singles. He got things underway in the first with a double that scored two to bring the score to 3-0. Sam Fischer (Florida International) earned a sacrifice groundout to score Bruggeman to make things 4-0. Vance Sheahan (South Carolina Upstate), also in his NWL debut, capped things off with a two-out double that scored two.

Austin Dearing (Florida International) started off the second with a single that scored Edian Espinal (Chipola) and Max Galvin (Miami). Max Galvin earned his only RBI of the night on a sac-fly, bringing the score to 5-0. Bruggemann got the score to 6-0 on a sacrifice groundout that scored Isaac Webb.

The Chucks scored two more in the fourth thanks to the efforts of Vance Sheahan and Isaac Webb, two more in the sixth thanks to Sam Fischer and Brady Jurgella (Minnesota), and two more in the sixth thanks to a Colin Bruggemann two-run shot over the video board for his second homerun of the season.

Max Soliz Jr. led off the seventh and scored his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot over the left field wall. Vance Sheahan also earned his fourth RBI of the game when he scored Sam Fischer. The Woodchucks capped things off with a Max Soliz Jr. two-run shot to bring the score to 20-3. It was Soliz Jr.'s second home run of the game, making him the first Woodchuck of the season to accomplish that feat.

The Woodchucks go on the road for 7 straight away games, starting things off with game two of the home-and-home series tomorrow night against Rapids. First pitch is at 6:35. The Chucks will return home on July 15th for 715 Night! $7.15 tickets in section 207! First pitch for that game is at 6:05.

