Larks Prevail over Big Sticks Powered by a Six-Run Seventh Inning

July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







BISMARCK, ND - With the 10-4 win, the Larks extend their win streak to five games against the Big Sticks with a +32 run differential.

The Big Sticks struck first in game one of the two-game set, scoring a run in each of the first two frames. Bismarck starter Scott Borgmann (Wilmington University) fanned the first two batters he faced but could not retire the red-hot Kaden Carpenter (University of Utah), who extended his hit streak to 5 games on a single up the middle. Carpenter showcased his speed two pitches later, utilizing his 6'5" stride to steal second base and score easily on a single from Brant Kragel (Pima Community College).

Borgmann retired the first two Big Sticks to start the second but could not record the third out until Badlands scored a run on back-to-back two-out hits for the second consecutive inning. Freshman Zach Selfon (Northwestern University) dropped the barrel on a 0-1 pitch from Borgmann, recording his fourth extra-base hit in 97 at-bats on a double to left field. Adam Haber (Wofford College) came in clutch out of the bottom of the order, extending the Big Sticks lead to 2-0 on his 9th hit in 5 games vs Bismarck.

The Larks claimed the lead in the bottom of the third inning with three runs on just one hit. Delshaun Lanier (University of California San Diego) walked on six pitches to start the frame. Joey Baran (Western Kentucky) followed with an opposite-field single, raising his batting average to .400 against the Big Sticks. Alex Alva (University of Jamestown) walked to load the bases as Ryan Rivera (Palomar College) walked Lanier home without taking the bat off his shoulder to cut the deficit to 3-1. Kyle Hvidsten (Western Kentucky) followed by recording his team-leading 27th RBI on four straight balls to score Baran with the bases still juiced, enabling Cesar Franco (Western Illinois) to put the Larks ahead on a sacrifice fly.

Badlands reclaimed the lead in the top of the fifth inning on two runs and two hits. Former Lark Nathan Martinez (College of San Mateo) reached on a hit-by-pitch to start the inning and advanced to second on a single from Kaden Carpenter. Martinez cut the distance to home to 90 feet after tagging up on a deep fly ball to center, enabling Dawson Walls (Oral Roberts University) to score Martinez on a sacrifice fly. Tyler Tobey (Metro State University of Denver) then scored Carpenter to break the 3-3 tie, legging out an infield single.

Bismarck leveled the score in the bottom of the six and jumped ahead in the seventh with six runs on six hits and an error. Kyle Hvidsten started the party on a double to center field and traded spots with Cesar Franco after he doubled to left to put the Larks in front. Michael Davinni (University of Utah) stretched the lead to two while extending his hit streak to nine games on his first triple of the season, scoring easily on a single from Brady Krzciok (Central Michigan) in the following at-bat. Delshaun Lanier followed with his first extra-base hit in a Larks uniform on a double to right field and Zach Daudet (Cal Poly) extended his on-base streak to 9 games on a pinch-hit walk to load the bases. Ryan Rivera scored Krzciok on a fielder's choice and Noah Lieb (Denison University) doubled to left field to clear the bases to extend the lead to 10-6.

Game two against the Big Sticks and the final game of the homestand is scheduled for 6:35 PM on Monday. The Larks will play six games on the road before another three-game homestand starting July 15th. Tickets can be secured at https://bismarck-larks.nwltickets.com/

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.