Spitters Fry the Fish for Third Straight Victory

July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Mequon, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the two game series against the Lakeshore Chinooks, 11-4.

The Chinooks offense got to the young Pit Spitters left hander Grant Garman early as Griffin Cameron singled and Ethan Hindle was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Brady Counsell hit a single to left field scoring Cameron to give the Chinooks a 1-0 lead. Jack Counsell followed up with a single to left field scoring Hindle to extend their lead to 2-0. The Pit Spitters responded right back in the top of the second inning. With two outs, Carter Hain singled followed by back-to-back walks drawn by Ethan Belk and Michael Tchavdarov to load the bases. Brett Rozman singled to left field scoring Hain and Belk to tie the game at 2-2. Ethan Guerra got in on the action with an infield base hit scoring Tchavdarov and Rozman to give the Pit Spitters a 4-2 lead. The Pit Spitters offense got started in the top of the fourth inning thanks to an error committed by Brady Counsell to allow Hain to reach first base. Following Belk's walk, Tchavdarov dropped a sacrifice bunt scoring Hain to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 5-2. Belk scored during Rozman's at-bat as an error was committed by catcher Vidal Colon to make it 6-2. Guerra doubled and Aaron Piasecki singled to put two more runners on base. Guerra scored on a stolen base to home, extending the Pit Spitters lead even further to 7-2. The Pit Spitters continued to pile on runs in the top of the sixth inning as Belk hit his second home run of the season to make it a 8-2 game. Tchavdarov walked and then scored on a double hit by Piasecki giving the Pit Spitters a 9-2 lead. Vahn Lackey singled scoring Piasecki to give the Pit Spitters a comfortable 10-2 lead. The Chinooks offense woke up in the bottom of the eighth inning as Cameron walked to lead off the inning. Brady Counsell singled to left field scoring Cameron to cut into the Pit Spitters lead 10-3. Jack Counsell then hit a single, scoring hit brother Brady to make it 10-4. The Pit Spitters offense wasn't done as Denby walked, and Hain doubled to left field. Rozman singled to right center field scoring Denby to make it 11-4. The Pit Spitters sealed the game in the bottom of the ninth and are now winners of three straight.

The Pit Spitters improve to 4-2 in the second half and to 21-20 overall, while the Chinooks drop to 3-2 in the second half and to 18-21 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Grant Garman threw six innings, giving up two runs while striking out eight. Josh Klug threw two innings allowing two runs on one walk while striking out four. Brett Denby threw the final inning giving up two walks and no runs.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Mequon, Wisconsin to face the Lakeshore Chinooks for game two of the two game series. First pitch is tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

