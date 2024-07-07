Rockers Drop to Rafters on the Road

Green Bay Rockers' Nick Harms and Mateo Matthews on game night

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (0-4) lost to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (3-1) 10-6 on the road. The team will return to Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow for a two-game series against Fond Du Lac.

The Rockers jumped out to a lead early in the second inning. Jake Bold (Princeton) crushed a no-doubt home run over the left-field wall. Two batters later, Mateo Matthews (Wagner) gives Green Bay a 3-0 with another bomb over the wall. Wisconsin Rapids tied the game in the third and took the lead in the fourth with a Max McGwire (San Diego) grand slam to make the game 8-3.

From there, the game became a pitchers' duel. Nathan Blasick (New Orleans) threw three scoreless relief innings. The Rockers managed to pick up another run in the seventh to bring the deficit to four. Rapids responded by adding two more in the next two innings. Green Bay tried to rally in the ninth, getting the two runs back, but couldn't close the gap anymore with the game ending 10-6.

Tomorrow, Lleyton Grubich (McHenry County College) will start for the Rockers. This will be his seventh start of the season. In 26.2 innings, Grubich sits second on the team in strikeouts with 35.

The Rockers will be back at home tomorrow for the two-game series against Fond Du Lac at Capital Credit Union Park. Until Dawn will perform live music starting when gates open at noon. First pitch for the game is slated for 1:05 pm.

