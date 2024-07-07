Border Cats Spoil Christmas at the Wade

July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Huskies fall at home to the Border Cats 7-6.

Early on it was all Thunder Bay, Ty Hamilton and Zane Skansi reached on back-to-back walks to lead off the game. Two batters later Cole Ketzner hit a sac fly to left that brought home Hamilton. Following Ketzner's RBI, Riley Iffrig had a single to drive in Skansi.

In the top of the second the Border Cats, an out double for Jackson Cooke got things going for the Cats as Ty Hamilton would drive in Cooke to bring it to a 3-0 lead.

Starting Pitcher for the Border Cats Adam Metivier cruised through the first 3 innings. In the top of the 4th, the Cats would add on one more run after Thomas Cooper hit a single, stole a base, and advanced to 3rd on a wild pitch. The next batter Jackson Cooke grounded out but brought in Cooper.

However, after falling down 4-0 Max Coupe got things going for the Huskies with a single. Coupe would score from the triple off the bat of Joe Vos. The next batter Boots Landry slapped one up the middle to cut the deficit in half.

As we jump to the bottom of the 6th, Coupe once again jump-started the Huskies' offense as he hit a double with one out. The next batter Charlie Sutherland hit a double of his own and advanced to third on a throwing error, making it 4-3. Vos the following at-bat grounded out however, it was good enough to deliver the tying run.

After a couple of scoreless innings pitched by Jakob Shulz, the Huskies would take the lead in the 7th 6-4. The run support came from back-to-back walks to lead off the inning by Reagan Reeder and Jayden Duplantier. Michael Gabbard gave the Huskies their first lead of the night. As the lineup turned over to the top half Cardell Thibodeaux added on one more run in the bottom of the 7th.

Albert Roblez came into pitch for the top of the 8th however, it was not Roblez's day. He would not finish the inning as the Border Cats reclaimed the lead putting up 3 runs. The big hit happened on a full count, bases loaded to Jackson Cooke, and he came through with a 2 run double. The next batter Garrett Sloan would knock in another run to give the Cats the lead.

Closing out the final 2 innings for the Cats would be Trent Jordan. Jordan gave up a lead-off single to Sutherland. However, the biggest play came off of a 2-out single by Jake Downing (who replaced Reeder). Unfortunately, that's all the Huskies had to cheer about as Sutherland came around to score, he was thrown out by Brody Chrisman at the plate.

In the bottom of the 9th Duplantier led off with a walk. Two batters late Joshua Duarte ripped a single in the gap to put the go-ahead run on the bases. However, playing the role of the Grinch was Trent Jordan as he got the next two batters out and sent the Huskies' comeback down the chimney.

The Huskies look to bounce back tomorrow in a rematch with the Border Cats in Duluth, the first pitch will be at 6:35 (CT).

