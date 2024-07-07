Runs Keep Coming for Huskies in 12-1 Thrashing of Bucks

July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







The Duluth Huskies defeated the Waterloo Bucks, 12-1, Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium behind an offensive onslaught and fantastic pitching.

The Huskies (20-18, 3-1) had 13 hits to the Bucks' (21-16, 2-2) just four. They led, 11-0, through six innings and were engaged throughout the rest of the contest. Perhaps they learned something from what transpired just a day prior when they came back down from a 12-0 deficit.

The Bucks did score once in the game, but aside from that the trio of Isaac Rohde (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R), Ian Fischer (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R) and Lucas Kelly (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K) shut down the Waterloo offense.

The Huskies attack was led by Max Coupe's second game of four or more RBIs this season. He delivered a two-run double in the first of three straight three-run innings for the Huskies in the fourth, fifth and sixth to put the game to bed.

Joshua Duarte enjoyed his best game as a Huskie this season as well. He added on three RBIs and a stolen base, reaching in three of his six plate appearances and being productive in the ones that he didn't.

Jake Downing also had a multi-RBI game for the Huskies as well, going 2-for-6 on the day. Charlie Sutherland and Boots Landry rounded out the Huskies with multiple hits.

Up Next

The victory for the Huskies leaves them tied for first place atop the second half standings in the Great Plains East. Up next, they return home to take on the Thunder Bay Border Cats, the team currently tied with them. First pitch on Sunday night is scheduled for 5:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.