Stingers Split Series in Dickinson

July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DICKINSON, ND - The Stingers lost 9-2 in the game 2 of the series against the Big Sticks. Willmar had a tough day defensively as they had 5 errors in the game, compared to none from Dickinson.

The Stingers jumped out ahead first thanks to a Nico Senese (Georgia Southern) solo home run, his 3rd of the season. Senese homered in back-to-back games.

The Big Sticks responded with 1 of their own in the bottom of the same inning from an Evan Applewick (Miami (Ohio)) solo homer. The game was all Big Sticks from then point on as they outscored 1 run in the 3rd, 3 in the 4th, and 4 in the 8th.

Jesse Brown (California-Santa Barbara) recorded 3 hits and a walk in the game for the Stingers. Dawson Walls (Oral Roberts) recorded 4 RBIs in the game for the Big Sticks, and Nathan Martinez (San Mateo) had 3 RBIs.

Dickinson starter Tyler Conklin (Eastern Illinois) earned the win after pitching 5.1 innings, allowing 6 hits, 2 runs (both earned), 5 walks, and 2 strikeouts.

Willmar starter Brooks Kneifl (Nebraska) was credited with the loss after pitching 5 innings, allowing 6 hits, 5 runs (3 earned), 1 walk, and struck out 1.

The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game was Derek Lopez (Florida Gulf Coast). Lopez made his pitching debut and struck out the only 2 batters he faced.

Stingers begin their last series of the road trip in Mankato Sunday with first pitch at 6:05 P.M.

