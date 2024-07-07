Offense Explodes, Honkers Win Big in La Crosse

24 hours after a three-run ninth-inning comeback, the Honkers' offense exploded in a 15-3 blowout of La Crosse.

Reiss Calvin gave Rochester the early lead with a two-run homer in the first. That was his third home run in as many games and he drew four walks while eventually scoring four times.

The lead was expanded when Dean Carpentier hit a two-run homer in the second, part of a 3/6 effort. Augusto Mungarrieta blew the game open with a two-run double in the seventh.

Jared Lewis topped off the scoring in the ninth with an RBI single, completing a 3/5 night.

The Honkers got a stellar outing from Nathen Nino who went 5.2 innings, giving up three runs and striking out six. Newcomers Matthew Lighthall and Caden Klebba finished it off, combining for 3.1 innings of scoreless work.

Game two of the home-and-home series is tomorrow night at Mayo Field. First pitch is at 6:35.

