Rockers Return Home for Date with the Dock Spiders

Green Bay Rockers infielder Mateo Matthews at bat

(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (14-26, 0-4) host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (14-23, 1-3) at 1:05 p.m. for the first second-half series between the two teams. The Dock Spiders picked up their first win of the half against the Woodchucks last night, while the Rockers came up short to the Rafters.

In Green Bay's loss, Jake Bold (Princeton) and Mateo Matthews (Wagner) got the party started with a pair of home runs in the third inning to go in front 3-0. The Rockers now have 41 long-balls this summer, which ranks second in the entire Northwoods league. Green Bay also gets a home run in every 33 at-bats, which is the second-most frequent mark in the league.

For Mateo Matthews, his home run last night was part of a major hot-streak. The first baseman moved into second on the Rockers in RBI and has eight hits in his last four games.

Matthews and the Green Bay offense are picking up nine hits per game to start the second half, so they will set out to continue their success today against Fond du Lac, which has the fourth-worst ERA in the league.

On the defensive side, the Rockers are slated to start Lleyton Grubich (McHenry CC) for the seventh time this year. The lefty has tossed just under 27 innings and has racked up the second most strikeouts on the roster with 35.

The Dock Spiders are also starting their pitcher, David Dean (Oklahoma), for the seventh time this season. The southpaw has 15 strikeouts and 15 walks over his 20 plus innings of work. Dean has already started a pair of matchups against Green Bay as well, and gave up just five runs in over seven frames during those tilts.

Gates for today's game open at noon, and the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Rockers Helmet coin bank courtesy of Capital Credit Union. Fans that show up early will also be treated to live music by Until Dawn, which is performing from noon until the end of the third inning.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

