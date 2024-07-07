Madison Mallards' Offense Explodes in Blowout Win Over Kenosha Kingfish
July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Kenosha, WI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Kenosha Kingfish 15-3 on Sunday afternoon in the first matchup of the season between the two teams.
It was a low scoring game early on, as Mallards starter Matt Augustin (Virginia) and Kingfish starter Keagon Kaufmann (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) pitched well. Kenosha took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Connor Meidroth (San Diego) RBI single, but an incredible throw from center field by Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) cut down another runner from scoring and kept the lead at one.
The Mallards offense took over in the top of the fifth inning. After Justin Best (Florida State) scored on an error, Carney clobbered a ball into the gap to score Cal Fisher (Florida State) and give the Mallards a 3-2 lead.
The wheels fell off for Kenosha in the sixth inning, as the Mallards tallied five runs. Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State), Best, Fisher and Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State) all had RBI hits in the inning to give Madison an 8-2 lead.
Four walks and an error from the Kingfish helped Madison plated four more runs in the top of the sixth inning to put the game away. Charlie Marion (Madison College) had an RBI single in the inning, one of three hits that he collected on the day. Kingfish pitching issued fifteen walks in the game. The Mallards scored in each of the final five innings of the game to complete the rout.
Jackson Malouf (College of New Jersey) earned the win in relief for the Mallards, his first of the season. Kaufmann was charged with the loss for the Kingfish.
These teams will face off once again on Monday night, this time at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
