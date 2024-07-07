Rafters Fall Behind Early, Drop Road Contest in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. - The Rafters were unable to recover Sunday afternoon in Wausau after the Woodchucks put up a six spot in the home half of the first inning.

Following a strong start in the first, Wausau added two runs per frame throughout the rest of the ballgame. The 20 runs for the Woodchucks were the most scored by the team in a game this season.

Max Soliz Jr. was the offensive hero for the host in this one. The Auburn product homered twice in the seventh and eighth innings. It was the first multi-homer effort from a Woodchuck this season, and Soliz Jr. reached in all six of his plate appearances.

First baseman Colin Bruggeman also sent a long ball over the fence for Wausau, his second of the season in just four games.

The Rafters scored their first of three runs in the contest in the fifth. Greyson Shafer's no-doubt solo shot to left field made it 12-1 at the time. The homer was Shafer's third on the season.

Wisconsin Rapids tacked on their final two runs in the sixth. An RBI base knock from Jack Mathey and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Aidan Teel wrapped up the scoring on the day for the Rafters.

Matthew Heard made his first start in a Rafter uniform, but it didn't last long. The right-hander from North Georgia left the contest after facing just two hitters after showing discomfort in his hand.

Jacob Smoot made his Rafter debut in relief of Heard in the first inning. The southpaw from Burleson, TX threw 42 pitches and gave up four earned runs on two hits.

Juan Berrios and Nick Perry each threw three innings after Smoot, carrying the load for the stable in the defeat. Each pitcher threw 67 pitches, as Berrios surrendered six runs on five hits, and Perry gave up four earned runs (six total) on seven knocks.

The Rafters head back to Witter Field tomorrow to complete the home-and-home series with the Woodchucks. First pitch is slated for 6:35 and is the first Monday game of the season in Wisconsin Rapids. The game streamed live on the Northwoods League Plus App and can be heard on the radio home of Rafter Baseball, WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

