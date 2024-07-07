MoonDogs Drop Game One to Willmar

July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

A back-and-forth game in Mankato tonight ended with your MoonDogs falling to Willmar 12-8.

Nathan Culley (MSU - Mankato) started on the mound for Mankato throwing 2 innings, allowing 4 runs with just one strikeout.

Willmar started off the game hot, scoring 2 runs in the top of the first but Mankato fought back in the bottom of the first scoring 1 on a Coleman Mizell (University of Alabama) RBI single.

Willmar would score again in the 3rd extending their lead to 5-1.

Peter Michael (Northwestern) came in relief for Mankato throwing the most innings of any MoonDogs arm tonight working through 3 innings allowing 2 runs with 6 K's.

Willmar scored 2 more in the top of the fifth making it a 7-1 game.

Mankato would match Willmar in the 5th also scoring 2 runs on a solo home run from Carter Vrabel (Tennessee Tech) and Cooper Neville (GCU) scoring on a passed ball.

Willmar scored 3 more in the 6th on a 3-run home run.

Mankato refused to let this game get away from them, however, scoring another 2 runs in the 6th on a few costly errors from Willmar.

Willmar scored 1 run in the 7th and the 8th putting them up 12-5.

Mankato tried to make a push in the 9th from a bases clearing double from Riley Jackson (Florida State) to make it a 12-8 game.

These two teams will face off tomorrow night again where Mankato will have an opportunity to split the series.

