Kingfish Drop Final Game of Three-Game Homestand

July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish fall 15-3 to Madison Mallards to finish this three-game homestand.

Heavy rain pushed the game back 35 minutes from its original start time of 1:35 p.m.

Once play resumed, both teams threatened to score in the second but fell short. The Mallards stranded the bases loaded after Davis Hamilton struck out. The Kingfish left runners on first and third after Madison starter Matt Augustin retired the last two hitters on strikeouts.

The third inning was a different story as a pitch hit Justin Beat to lead off the inning. A few wild pitches in the rainy conditions advanced Best home for the game's first run.

Kenosha immediately answered after Brandon Nigh's RBI double to left-center, scoring Will Plattner.

The Fish took the lead in the fourth after Connor Meidroth's RBI single to center. However, a great throw from center fielder Frankie Carney cut down Nick Putnam at the plate. This was followed by a throw to third to complete the double play.

The lead didn't last long as Madison plated a pair to retake the lead after a fielding error and Carney's RBI double.

The Mallards opened this game up in the sixth with five runs. Jake Schaffner and Justin Best each recorded an RBI single. Cal Fisher, then, drove in two with a long single to left. The fifth run came across on Liam Moreno's RBI double.

Four more runs would come home for Madison in the eighth after five straight two-out hitters reached. This included four consecutive walks and a two-RBI single by Charlie Marion.

The Mallards got three more runs in the final two innings before Kenosha's Eli Duncan came home for the game's final run.

The Kenosha Kingfish travel to Madison to finish this home-and-home series tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.