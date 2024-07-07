Stingers Take Game One in Mankato
July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - The Stingers continued their road trip in Mankato on Sunday night, opening up the series with a 12-8 win.
Willmar got on the board first in the 1st inning, on a RBI single from Jessada Brown (UCSB), who then came around to score on a Max Buettenback (Nebraska) to make it 2-0.
The Stingers added on three more in 3rd with a 2-RBI single off the bat of Drey Dirksen (Augustana) who then scored on an RBI double from Rhett Stokes (Nebraska) making it 5-1.
The Stingers got a solid outing on the mound from starter Mitch Gutknecht (Minnesota State-Mankato) who went 5 innings, allowing 2 earned runs and striking out 4.
With the score 7-3 Stingers in the top of the 6th, Brown added to his night, going opposite field for a 3-run homer, stretching it out to 10-3.
Willmar added on a couple more and the bullpen did enough to close out a win.
Stingers and MoonDogs match up again Monday night at ISG Field, with first pitch at 6:35 pm.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 7, 2024
- MoonDogs Drop Game One to Willmar - Mankato MoonDogs
- Madison Mallards' Offense Explodes in Blowout Win Over Kenosha Kingfish - Madison Mallards
- Stingers Take Game One in Mankato - Willmar Stingers
- Border Cats Spoil Christmas at the Wade - Duluth Huskies
- Offense Explodes, Honkers Win Big in La Crosse - Rochester Honkers
- Rafters Fall Behind Early, Drop Road Contest in Wausau - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Larks Prevail over Big Sticks Powered by a Six-Run Seventh Inning - Bismarck Larks
- Rox Offense Explodes Early, Hangs 14 Runs on Minot - St. Cloud Rox
- Loggers Fall to Rochester 15-3 - La Crosse Loggers
- Spitters Fry the Fish for Third Straight Victory - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Drop Final Game of Three-Game Homestand - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockford Rivets Secure Thrilling 8-7 Victory over Waterloo Bucks in Sunday Showdown - Rockford Rivets
- Pit Spitters Post 11-4 Win over Chinooks - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Dock Spiders Drop Series Opener to Green Bay, 11-2 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- A Game of Firsts - Chucks Dismantle Rafters - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Overpower the Dock Spiders for First Win of Second Half - Green Bay Rockers
- Huskies, Cats Duel for Ninth and Tenth Times with Early Standings Placement on the Line - Duluth Huskies
- Runs Keep Coming for Huskies in 12-1 Thrashing of Bucks - Duluth Huskies
- Stingers Split Series in Dickinson - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Return Home for Date with the Dock Spiders - Green Bay Rockers
- Kalamazoo Gives up Five Home Runs as Kenosha Splits Series - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Larks Can't Quiet the Hot Tots in 14-13 Seesaw Battle - Bismarck Larks
- Rockers Drop to Rafters on the Road - Green Bay Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.