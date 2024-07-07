Stingers Take Game One in Mankato

WILLMAR, MN - The Stingers continued their road trip in Mankato on Sunday night, opening up the series with a 12-8 win.

Willmar got on the board first in the 1st inning, on a RBI single from Jessada Brown (UCSB), who then came around to score on a Max Buettenback (Nebraska) to make it 2-0.

The Stingers added on three more in 3rd with a 2-RBI single off the bat of Drey Dirksen (Augustana) who then scored on an RBI double from Rhett Stokes (Nebraska) making it 5-1.

The Stingers got a solid outing on the mound from starter Mitch Gutknecht (Minnesota State-Mankato) who went 5 innings, allowing 2 earned runs and striking out 4.

With the score 7-3 Stingers in the top of the 6th, Brown added to his night, going opposite field for a 3-run homer, stretching it out to 10-3.

Willmar added on a couple more and the bullpen did enough to close out a win.

Stingers and MoonDogs match up again Monday night at ISG Field, with first pitch at 6:35 pm.

