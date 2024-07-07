Rockford Rivets Secure Thrilling 8-7 Victory over Waterloo Bucks in Sunday Showdown

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets emerged victorious in a thrilling Sunday afternoon matchup against the Waterloo Bucks, winning by a final score of 8-7 at Rockford Stadium. The game, which saw multiple lead changes and late-inning drama, showcased the resilience and offensive prowess of both teams.

The Bucks opened the scoring early, posting a 3-0 lead by the fourth inning, highlighted by contributions from Luke Edwards, Ben Wilmes, and Marcus Heusohn. However, the Rivets mounted a comeback, sparked by Scott Newman's impactful performance with 4 RBIs, including a crucial home run.

Waterloo maintained their lead until the seventh inning when Rockford rallied, scoring three runs to tie the game at 7-7. In the bottom of the ninth, with the score deadlocked, the Rivets capitalized on a scoring opportunity, clinching the victory on a walk-off play that electrified the home crowd.

Evan Jones earned the win for Rockford, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings in relief, while Jay Kennedy took the loss for Waterloo after surrendering the decisive run in the ninth inning.

Game Highlights:

Scott Newman's 4 RBIs, including a home run.

Late-game heroics leading to the walk-off victory for Rockford.

Competitive pitching performances and strategic maneuvers throughout.

