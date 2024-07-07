Dock Spiders Drop Series Opener to Green Bay, 11-2

July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

GREEN BAY, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders lost the first game of a two-game series against the Green Bay Rockers at Capital Credit Union Park on Sunday. The loss moved the Dock Spiders' record to 14-24 and 1-4 in the second half of the season.

The Dock Spiders opened the scoring in the second inning after a two-out double by Cade Sikoski (Fairmont State). A single by Drew Prosek (Gulf Coast State) in the next at-bat brought home Sikoski, giving the Dock Spiders a 1-0 lead.

However, the lead was short-lived. Green Bay responded in the bottom of the second inning. Following a walk, a single, and a passed ball, Luke Moeller (Grand Canyon) singled, driving in two runs and putting Green Bay ahead 2-1.

The Rockers extended their lead in the third inning with a two-out solo home run to left field by Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount), making the score 3-1. Green Bay added another run in the fifth inning and increased their advantage further with another solo home run by Seth Ferni (Mississippi) to right field, bringing the score to 4-1.

The game remained 4-1 until the seventh inning when Mulivai Levu (UCLA) hit a three-run home run to right field, boosting Green Bay's lead to 7-1.

The Dock Spiders managed to get a run across in the eighth inning with a double from Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech), which brought home Donavan Canterberry (Xavier), cutting the lead to 7-2. Nevertheless, Green Bay responded with four more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, extending their lead and securing an 11-2 victory.

The Dock Spiders will conclude their road trip and series with Green Bay on Monday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. They will then return home on Tuesday to face Madison. Ladies on Tuesday night, can plan on additional ticket and drink offers at the ballpark courtesy of Quest Interiors. Plus, all fans can enjoy live music by D. Willy and the Souvenirs before and after the game! Additional Tuesday, is Bang For Your Buck with 107.1 The Bull - Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

