Larks Can't Quiet the Hot Tots in 14-13 Seesaw Battle

July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

BISMARCK, ND - Minot refused to go down without a fight in tonight's matchup, answering nearly every time the Larks scored, plating 14 runs on 14 hits.

The Larks drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning, scoring three runs on just one hit. Davis Baker (University of Pennslyvania) and Zach Daudet (Cal Poly) drew back-to-back walks with one out, with Baker coming in to score on a fielder's choice from Cesar Franco (Western Illinois) after stealing third. After Michael Davinni (University of Utah) drew the third walk of the inning, Noah Leib (Denison University) extended the Larks lead to 3-0 on a line-drive double into the base of the ivy in right-center in his first at-bat of the season.

The Hot Tots responded in the top of the third, starting with back-to-back walks from Nick Alonso (Louisiana Tech University) and Keanu Jacobs-Guishard (Grambling State). The bases ran full after Anthony Potestio (University of California San Diego) was plunked on the first pitch of his at-bat, allowing Abe Affholter (Winthrop University) to record his first two RBIs on his first hit of the season on a single in front of the centerfielder. Larks starter Riley Roskopf (Paradise Valley CC) minimized the damage by fanning three consecutive batters, two swinging, and the final looking on a 3-2 pitch.

Bismarck took the two runs right back in the bottom half of the third as Davis Baker reached on a dropped third strike and Zach Daudet drew his second walk to start the inning. Michael Davinni then recorded his seventh hit in as many games vs the Hot Tots on a single to right field, scoring Baker to extend the lead to 4-2. Two pitches later, Daudet came home on a wild pitch to further grow the Larks' lead.

Ryan Rivera (Palomar College) collected his first hit of the season to lead off the third inning, scoring from first on the following play after a three-base error by the Minot shortstop on a groundball off the bat of Ronny Medina (Flordia International University), who later scored from third on another wild pitch. Kyle Hvidsten (Western Kentucky) grew his team-leading on-base percentage with a walk and scored the third and final run of the inning after circling the bases with two more wild pitches and a fielder's choice.

Minot climbed back in the top of the fifth, scoring six runs all with two outs while sending 12 batters to the plate. Evan Dempsey (Florida Gulf Coast University) cleared the bases, scoring the first three runs of the inning on a long double over the head of the center fielder. The bases ran full again after two singles and a walk, as Jack Matousek (Florida Institute of Technology) and Nick Alonso cut the deficit to a run on a pair of singles. Just a pitch away from escaping the jam, relief pitcher Jamal Allen (Union University) could not retire Keanu Jacobs-Guishard, as he knotted the game at 8-8 on a single through the right side.

The Larks reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the frame as Noah Leib drew his first walk of the 2024 campaign to start the frame. Leib advanced to second on an E5 and tagged up to advance to third on a flyout, allowing him to score the go-ahead run on another wild pitch. Bismarck padded their lead with two in the bottom of the sixth on three consecutive singles from Cesar Franco, Michael Davinni, and Noah Lieb. Ryan Rivera drove in his first RBI of the season on a single to right field, extending the lead to two as Ronny Medina followed Rivera, recording his first RBI on a base hit through the right side of the infield.

Minot rallied again in the top of the seventh, scoring three runs to tie the game at 11 apiece. Jack Matousek, Keanu Jacobs-Guishard, and Anthony Potestio loaded the bases to start the inning on walks. Abe Affholter cut the deficit to one on a clutch two-strike double. Adrian Dominguez (University of New Orleans) knotted the game at 11-11 after he lined a 1-1 fastball into right field for the third lead-change of the game.

To no surprise, the Larks responded in the bottom half of the frame, reclaiming the lead again after Davis Baker and Michael Davinni singled to put two runners on for Noah Leib, who scored both runners on his first extra-base hit of the season giving Bismarck a 13-11 lead.

The two-run lead wouldn't hold entering the top of the ninth inning, as Minot rallied to plate 3 runs to take the lead. Abe Affholter and Adrian Dominguez ignited the offense with back-to-back singles and a pitch hit Adam Berghult to load the bases. On a 1-2 pitch, Evan Dempsey knocked his biggest hit of the summer, a go-ahead triple that cleared the bases to give the Hot Tots a 14-13 lead. With runners on first and third, position player Michael Davinni took the mound and recorded two outs on just one pitch, forcing Nick Alonso to ground into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

Bismarck brought the tying run into scoring position and the go-ahead run on base but could not convert, as Tanner Mueller (St. Charles Community College) recorded the final six outs to slam the door. With the win, the Hot Tots climbed into first place in the second half of the season with a 2-2 record, tied with the Larks and the St. Cloud Rox.

