Rockers Overpower the Dock Spiders for First Win of Second Half

July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (15-26, 1-4) dominated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (14-24, 1-4) this afternoon 11-2 at Capital Credit Union Park. Eight of the nine batters in Green Bay's order registered a hit today, with four picking up multiple knocks.

Leading the way on offense for the Rockers were the last three batters of the order: Luke Moeller (Grand Canyon), Mulivai Levu (UCLA), and Seth Farni (Mississippi). Those three combined to go 5-for-11 at the plate with nine RBI. Farni also picked up his third homer of the season on a solo-shot, while Levu got his second blast with a three-run bomb.

That wasn't the only production for Green Bay's offense, however. Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount) crushed his first home run of the summer in the win and ended up with a pair of hits on the afternoon.

With the three long-balls from Farni, Levu, and Adderley, the Rockers are now tied for first in the entire Northwoods League with 44 home runs.

As for the defense, it was all about starting pitcher Lleyton Grubich (McHenry CC). The southpaw only allowed one run over six innings of work and gave up just five hits. Grubich also struck out six Dock Spiders during his stint, and now leads the Rockers with 41 punch outs this year.

Once Grubich's day was done, Charlie Adamson (Hawaii) carried the Rockers home with three solid innings in his NWL debut. The Malibu native ceded a single run over that time on three hits.

Green Bay's offense and defense both stepped up to occasion this afternoon, and the team aims to carry that all-around success over to tomorrow's rematch with Fond du Lac. First pitch between the Dock Spiders and Rockers is slated for 6:35 p.m., and gates open at 5:30.

Tomorrow's game is another edition of "Dog Days" at the park, presented by Salmon's Meat Products. In addition to pets being allowed at Capital Credit Union Park, fans can grab free hot dogs for the first 90 minutes after gates open. From that same through the end of the third inning, Jimi Anderson's Acousti-Co will be performing live music.

