Loggers Fall to Rochester 15-3

July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers suffered a 15-3 defeat against the Rochester Honkers at Copeland Park in front of a crowd of 2,296 fans.

Logger starter Brendan Moody (Louisiana at Lafayette) pitched 4 innings, allowing 7 runs on 5 hits and striking out 4.

Honkers starter Nathen Nino (Fresno City) delivered a solid performance, pitching 5.2 innings, allowing 3 runs on 6 hits, and striking out 6.

The Honkers took an early lead in the top of the 1st inning with a two-run homer by Reiss Calvin (California Santa Barbara), making it 2-0.

The Loggers responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Luke Anderson (BYU), cutting the lead to 2-1.

In the top of the 2nd inning, the Honkers extended their lead with a two-run homer from Dean Carpentier (Southern California), bringing the score to 4-1.

The 3rd inning saw the Honkers score two more runs: Reiss Calvin scored on a wild pitch, and Grant Macarthur (San Joaquin Delta) drove in a run with an RBI single, making it 6-1.

The Honkers added another run in the 4th inning with a sacrifice fly from Dom Rodriguez (San Joaquin Delta), pushing the lead to 7-1. They continued to dominate, scoring on an RBI walk from Dom Rodriguez in the 5th inning, bringing the score to 8-1.

The Loggers managed to score in the bottom of the 5th with an RBI single from Luke Anderson, driving in Elijah Ickes (Hawaii) and narrowing the gap to 8-2.

Ian Collier (Texas State) hit a solo home run, making it 8-3 going into the 7th inning.

The Honkers sealed their victory with a five-run 7th inning, featuring a two-RBI double from Augusto Mungarrieta Lorenzo (Rochester CC), RBI walks from Grant Macarthur and Petey Craska, and a run scored on a wild pitch by Andrew Cain, extending their lead to 13-3.

In the 9th inning, Dean Carpentier and Jared Lewis each added an RBI single, concluding the game at 15-3.

With this loss, the Loggers fall to 22-16, while the Honkers improve to 15-25. The Loggers will travel to Rochester for the second game of the series, scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.

