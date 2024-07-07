Kalamazoo Gives up Five Home Runs as Kenosha Splits Series

Kalamazoo, Mich. - In front of a sellout crowd Saturday night, the Kalamazoo Growlers (20-19, 2-2) dropped its season-series finale against the Kenosha Kingfish (17-23, 1-3) by a final score of 11-5.

Having lost a franchise-record 10 straight games, the Kenosha Kingfish came out hungry to end its rough stretch.

K-Zoo for a second straight night struck first in the top of the opening frame. After a walked and infield single, Brock Leitgeb delivered an RBI double into left-center field to put K-Zoo in front.

Against the Growlers starter Ben Reimers, Kenosha answered quickly. After a leadoff double by Noah Lazuka, an RBI single two batters later by Justin Hausser evened it up. Kenosha took the lead for the first time in the series the very next inning following a solo home run by Robert Newland.

Kalamazoo's offense would answer in a big way in the third. Following a hit-by-pitch to Gabe Springer and a single by Leitgeb, Trey Wells snatched his first Growlers home run shooting a 3-1 fastball long gone down the line in left.

Three batters later, an RBI double by Antonio Perrotta extended K-Zoo's lead to three. The inning marked the 14th time this year the Growlers have scored four or more in an inning.

After the big frame, K-Zoo would remain silent for the rest of the night just forcing one lone Kenosha jam in the sixth.

Kenosha offensively would force its comeback in the fourth. Up against Growlers starter Ben Reimers, Gavin Taylor began the inning with a solo shot to left field before a pair of two-run home runs by Nate Miesczkowski and Chris Schuhart gave the Kingfish the lead.

While quiet for the next two innings, Kenosha opened it up in the seventh forcing a pitching change. With Chase Cummins having replaced Ben Reimers the inning before, the right-hander from Kalamazoo College opened up the inning with a single and a hit-by-pitch before Kenosha's Brandon Nigh launched the Kingfish's fifth home run of the night.

Four batters later, the Kingfish added the final touches with a wild pitch to score the 11th and final run of the Kenosha day.

The Growlers end a three-game road trip as they take on the Royal Oak Leprechauns. Tomorrow's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

