French Walks-off La Crosse

August 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







In what was likely their last home game of 2024, the Honkers walked off La Crosse in the ninth inning.

They fell behind in the third when Ian Collier singled in Mitch Wood. The Loggers added another in the fourth via a solo homer from Kaden Sundgren.

Rochester tied the game in the bottom half when Grant MacArthur hit an RBI double, then Andrew Cain drove in another.

The game didn't remain tied for long as La Crosse retook the lead in the fifth, scoring twice thanks in part to Mitch Wood's solo homer.

In the seventh, Paul Schoenfeld re-tied the game with a two-run homer over the left field wall.

The game remained tied thanks to Kyle Miller's stellar outing out of the bullpen where he went 4.2 shutout innings, giving up just three hits while striking out five.

In the bottom of the ninth and two outs, Brendan O'Sullivan stood at third and Blaine French sent his third hit of the game into right-center to end the game.

With this win, the Honkers' slim playoff hopes are still alive. They will go to La Crosse tomorrow before heading north to Duluth starting Friday.

