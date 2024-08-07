Chucks on Four-Game Win Streak

Wausau, WI - The Chucks won the first ever meeting between two franchises, 11-5. The Mud Puppies will return tomorrow for game two against the Chucks.

The Chucks started off with a huge first inning putting 5 on the board. A wild pitch let Vance Sheahan (USC-Upstate) to score the first run of the game, and the ensuing throw to the plate went into the infield that let Val Cerna Jr. (Central Methodist University) to score in the same play. Later, a single from Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) sent Drew Berkland (Minnesota) home. A single from Travis Lutz (Bradley University) would send Soliz Jr. home for the 4th run. After a bases loaded situation, Vance Sheahan would be struck by a pitch to let Travis Lutz score the 5th run of the inning.

Most runs after the game would come off of errors, with Drew Berkland scoring a total of 4 runs. Max Soliz Jr. had a total of 3 RBI, and went 2-4. Travis Lutz also had a huge night as well, going 1-4 and having 2 RBI. Max Galvin (Miami) had 2 runs scored, reaching in 3 appearances.

Sebastian Escobar (Central Methodist University) picked up his 1st win of the season, going 5.1 innings pitched with 3 strikeouts. It was his 5th start of the season. Logan Butler (Keiser) took over in relief, pitching 1.2 innings with no runs allowed, with 2 strikeouts. Carsen Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern) closed out the game, striking out one and pitching 2 innings.

The Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park tomorrow, August 7th, to face the Mud Puppies. It is Fan Appreciation Night, as well as Thirsty Thursday - Half Price Miller Lite Taps! The D.C. Everest Band will also be in attendance for their Fundraiser Night! First Pitch is at 6:35PM.

