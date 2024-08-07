Stingers Drop Game One of the Series to Rox
August 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
SAINT CLOUD, MN - To open the last series of the regular season, the Stingers traveled to St. Cloud and fell to the Rox 6-2 in a shortened game.
Willmar got on the board first in the 2nd, going up 1-0.
Down 2-1 in the 3rd, the Stingers answered back and tied things up at 2.
After that though it was all Rox, scoring two in the bottom of the inning and shutting down the Stingers offense through 8 innings.
Ben Irseld (Minnesota State-Mankato) and Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Cameron Jensen (Southwest MN State) did their best to keep the game within reach, but the weather set in in the bottom of the 8th and the game was called, giving the Rox the win.
The Stingers return home tomorrow to continue the series against the Rox with first pitch at 7:05 pm.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
