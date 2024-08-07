Tanner Ware Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night
August 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Tuesday, August 6, the Northwoods League named Kalamazoo Growlers left-handed pitcher Tanner Ware as the Pitcher of the Night.
The second-year vet from Oakland earned the first Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night of his career following his third scoreless outing this season.
Across six shutout innings, Ware struck out five giving up just three hits completing his fourth quality start this season. Ware's 1.90 ERA is now one of two Growlers starters with a sub-2.00 ERA.
Final Line: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K, 23 BF, 92 P
The Growlers have now won the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award twice in the last three days and nine times this season. Now with 17 since the beginning of 2023, the Growlers hold the most of any team in the Northwoods League.
Kalamazoo Northwoods League Pitchers of the Night (2024):
August 6 - LHP #15 Tanner Ware
August 4 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien
July 26 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft
July 11 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien
July 5 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien
June 20 - RHP #38 Adam Berghorst
June 19 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft
June 2 - RHP #20 Eamon Horwedel
May 27 - RHP #28 Jerad Berkenpas
With just a 1.94 ERA across the last 14 games, the Growlers now hold a Northwoods League second-best 4.11 ERA this season. K-Zoo also holds the lead league with the least amount of walks, lowest WHIP, most shutouts, and highest first-pitch strike percentage of anyone in the Northwoods League while being second in batting average against. The Growlers also stand in the top 10 in strikeouts, and innings pitched.
