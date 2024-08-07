Madison Mallards Clinch Postseason Berth With Win Over Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

August 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Fond du Lac, WI - The Madison Mallards (47-19) defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (25-40) 3-2 on Tuesday night to clinch a spot in the 2024 Northwoods League Playoffs.

Both starting pitchers were very sharp in the game. Mallards starter Will Simmons (North Carolina at Chapel Hill) pitched five innings, allowed one run and struck out five. Fond du Lac starter Caleb Granger (Florida A&M) also allowed just one run over five innings pitched on the mound.

With the score tied 1-1 in the top of the eighth inning, Korbyn Dickson (Louisville) hit an RBI single, scoring Charlie Marion (Madison College) and giving the Mallards a 2-1 lead. Madison tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning to extend the lead to 3-1, and it would wind up being important as the Dock Spiders staged a rally in the home half

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Drew Barragan (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) hit an RBI single to bring the score to 3-2, but Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) cut off a throw from the outfield on the play and threw out Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) at third base to end the game, helping the Mallards clinch the postseason for the 13th time in team history.

Jase Schueller (Vanguard) picked up the win for the Mallards in relief, his fourth of the season. Justin Doyle (Northwestern) was charged with the loss for the Dock Spiders. Hannoh Seo (Pomona-Piter) earned his second save of the year.

With the win, the Mallards improve to 23-9 in the second half, and remain in first place in the Great Lakes West division. The Dock Spiders fall to 12-20, and sit in fifth place in the division.

The Mallards will remain on the road against the Lakeshore Chinooks on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison returns home to Warner Park to host the Chinooks on Thursday at 6:05 p.m.

