Rox Defeat Willmar 6-2, Move Within One Win of Second-Half Title

August 7, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' RJ Stinson at bat

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (41-25) dropped the Willmar Stingers (43-24) by a 6-2 score on Wednesday, August 7th. Having already clinched a playoff spot, the Rox moved within one win of a second-half Great Plains West title. They also need just three more wins against Willmar to secure home-field advantage in the first two rounds of the Northwoods League postseason.

After starting pitcher Dallin Harrison (University of San Diego) covered 1 and 2/3 innings in a shortened start, Luke Zmolik (Ave Maria University) carved up the Stingers in 3 and 1/3 relief innings. The right-hander punched out six while allowing only one run on a single hit, guiding the Rox to a 4-2 lead through five innings.

St. Cloud pulled into that advantage with two runs in both the second and third innings. In the second, Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) paid off three consecutive walks with a two-run single to center field. The Rox followed with three more walks in the third inning to set up their two-run edge. They would add on in the seventh inning, as RJ Stinson (William Carey University) blistered a two-run double to straightaway center. Stinson now has a hit in all eight games played to start his Rox career.

Relief pitchers Dario Herrera (William Carey University) and Levi Wilson (Thomas University) brought the Rox to the finish line, combining for three shutout innings.

The Rox will continue their four-game series against Willmar on the road with a 7:05 p.m. game on Thursday, August 8th. They will back home for Friday's 7:05 p.m. game, which will feature Friday Night Fireworks presented by Capital One. Saturday's 6:05 p.m. will double as Fan Appreciation Night presented by Texas Roadhouse. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

